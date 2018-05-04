Don't Miss
Home / Law / Richard Donoghue named US attorney for Eastern District

Richard Donoghue named US attorney for Eastern District

By: The Associated Press May 4, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue will continue as the chief prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York, a region that includes Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. Donoghue was appointed to the position by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January and like his counterpart in Manhattan has not been formally nominated by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo