Annual Supreme Court guessing game: Will Kennedy stay or go?

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN May 7, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Justice Anthony Kennedy has his law clerks lined up for next year. He plans to teach in Salzburg, Austria, in July, as he has done almost every summer for more than two decades. In short, there are no outward signs that the 81-year-old justice is in his final months on the Supreme Court. So ...

