Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for May 8, 2018

Court Calendars for May 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. GAIL A. DONOFRIO 9:30 a.m. 1—Marchetti v Marchetti – Marilyn J Palumbo – Pro se 2—Messineo v Messineo – Trevett Cristo – Elliott Stern – Deborah Indivino 3—Deutsche Bank National Trust Co v Warnick, et al – Sheldon May – Pro se HON. J. SCOTT ODORISI 1:30 p.m. 1—Bank of America NA v Cheyne, Cheyne, et ano – David ...

