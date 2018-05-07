Court of Appeals – FOIL: Abdur-Rashid v. New York City Police Department, et al.

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon May 7, 2018

New York State Court of Appeals FOIL Acknowledgment of the existence of records – exemptions Abdur-Rashid v. New York City Police Department, et al. No. 19 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue is whether an agency may decline to acknowledge that requested records exist in response to a Freedom of Information Law request when necessary to safeguard statutorily exempted information. The appellants ...

