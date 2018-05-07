Don't Miss
Divorce mediator publishes new book

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018 0

A new book by BJ Mann, a Rochester-based divorce mediator, is now available at Amazon.com. The book, A Better, Not Bitter Divorce: A Fair and Affordable Way to End Your Marriage, is about ending a marriage in a way that “wisely manages the impact of divorce on you and your children,” according to Mann. Mann, who runs BJ ...

