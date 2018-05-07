Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Anderson

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Propensity evidence – Trial strategy – Wavier of right to be present People v. Anderson KA 14-00474 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder, arguing that he was denied a fair trial by the admission of prejudicial propensity evidence and that his waiver ...

