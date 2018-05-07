Don't Miss
Modica appointed chairperson of Seventh Judicial District Attorney Grievance Committee

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2018 0

Steven V. Modica, founding partner of Modica Law Firm, has been appointed chairperson of the Seventh Judicial District Attorney Grievance Committee. Modica has served on the Committee since 2017.  His appointment to serve as Chairperson runs through March 31, 2020. The Committee is comprised of 21 volunteer members. Serious allegations of misconduct are reviewed by the Committee and forwarded to the Appellate ...

