Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commission proposes to expand victim rights in Florida’s constitution

Commission proposes to expand victim rights in Florida’s constitution

By: Scott Forsyth May 8, 2018 0

Life can be so, so different in Florida. Take, for example, the state’s most recent Constitution Revision Committee, which concluded its work on April 16, 2018. The Florida Constitution requires such a commission to be convened every 20 years. Unlike New York, there is no vote on calling a commission. Instead, the governor, the two branches ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo