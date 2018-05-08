Don't Miss
Doing Business As for April 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2018 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   ALIVIEW INTERNATIONAL 1050 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Principal: ROSE, MARIO 1050 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 BOLD LETTER MARKETING 26 ROSEWOOD DR, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Principal: JACOB, ...

