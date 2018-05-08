Don't Miss
Ex-FBI director Comey responds to Giuliani's suggestion that he might have lied

By: The Washington Post MATT ZAPOTOSKY and JOHN WAGNER May 8, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday responded to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's recent broadsides against him, saying that his view of the former U.S. Attorney whose work once inspired him had "changed over time," and Giuliani seemed to feel the same way. "I guess the love is gone," Comey joked. "I used to ...

