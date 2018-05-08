Don't Miss
Former executive suing Jordan Health

Claims retaliation for disclosing wrongdoing

By: Bennett Loudon May 8, 2018 0

A former executive at the Anthony L. Jordan Health Corp. is suing the organization claiming she was fired because she disclosed the alleged misuse of federal government funding. Kimberlee A. Frarey filed an 18-page complaint in U.S. District Court in March seeking two times her back pay, plus interest, compensatory damages, expenses, and attorney’s fees. Frarey, who ...

