Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

By: The Associated Press Deepti Hajela May 8, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan District Attorney's office is investigating allegations of violence against women by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned just hours after accounts of abuse by four women. It was a swift and stunning fall for a Democrat who held himself out as a champion of women and a liberal ...

