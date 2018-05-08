Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for April 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BANKES, KATHERINE A Appoints: BANKES, MARK R CALABRO, MARLENE J Appoints: SHEEHAN, BRENDA J CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP, DANIELS, NORMA D Appoints: BOSCO, SUSAN E FRANKUNAS, JANET Appoints: FRANKUNAS, JAMES MUTO, AUGUSTINA S Appoints: MUTO, MICHAEL A RANDOLPH, PEGGY ...

