Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Debt Collection Practices Act: Taylor v. Fin. Recovery Services Inc.

Second Circuit – Fair Debt Collection Practices Act: Taylor v. Fin. Recovery Services Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Debt Collection Practices Act Misleading notices – Debts accruing interests and fees Taylor v. Fin. Recovery Services Inc. 17-1650-cv Judges Leval, Calabresi, and Cabranes Background: The plaintiffs alleged that debt collection notices they received from the defendant were misleading in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act because the notices ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo