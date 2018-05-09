Amanda Karpovich | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Amanda Karpovich, an associate in the securities and capital markets practice group at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier for a two-year term.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest provider of one-to-one youth mentoring services in the United States. In Western New York, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been matching caring adults with local children for more than 45 years and has impacted the lives of over 11,000 area youth.

At Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, Karpovich counsels clients regarding compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act on 1934 and New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ rules. She is a graduate of both the University at Buffalo and the University at Buffalo Law School.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.