Conviction overturned on jury selection error

Conviction overturned on jury selection error

Judge improperly denied defense peremptory challenge

By: Bennett Loudon May 9, 2018

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has reversed a misdemeanor conviction because of an error by the judge during jury selection. Anthony B. Smouse was convicted in March 2014 of second-degree reckless endangerment in a domestic violence case. During jury selection, using challenges for cause, the defense successfully challenged two men and one woman. ...

