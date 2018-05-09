Don't Miss
Corporations Doing Business As for April 27, 2017

May 9, 2018

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   A MOTHERS LOVE DAYCARE BY ROSEY Address: 52 FRANCES STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 NEW BEGINNERS DAY CARE Address: 1117 AURORA STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 WILLS LATINOS PARADISE Address: 325-327 HUDSON AVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 AMAZING MAGIC JOE Address: 238 WOODSMOKE ...

