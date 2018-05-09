Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Self-Representation: People v. Silburn

Court of Appeals – Self-Representation: People v. Silburn

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Self-Representation Unequivocal statement – Standby counsel – Psychiatric evidence – Notice People v. Silburn No. 28 Judge DiFiore Background: The defendant argues on appeal that he was denied his right of self-representation when the trial court denied his request to proceed pro se with standby counsel. He further argued that he was deprived of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo