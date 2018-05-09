Don't Miss
Home / News / Drug executives express regret over opioid crisis

Drug executives express regret over opioid crisis

One tells Congress his company contributed to the epidemic

By: The Washington Post Katie Zezima and Scott Higham May 9, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The head of a major pharmaceutical distributor apologized before Congress on Tuesday for not doing more to stop the shipment of millions of powerful prescription opioids to pharmacies in two small West Virginia towns, while another industry leader admitted that his company contributed to the nation's opioid crisis. Cardinal Health Executive Chairman George Barrett ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo