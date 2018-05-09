Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Attempted murder: People v. Conway

Fourth Department – Attempted murder: People v. Conway

May 9, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted murder Photograph of handgun – Seized from storage unit – Juror discharge – Unavailable interpreter People v. Conway KA 15-00970 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of attempted murder and conspiracy. The conviction arose out of the defendant’s attempt to kill, by ...

