Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Cator

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Suppression of evidence – Reasonable suspicion People v. Cator KA 17-01130 Appealed from Yates County Court Background: The people appealed from an order that suppressed physical evidence and statements made by the defendant. A sheriff’s deputy drove to the defendant’s home to discuss an unrelated matter. The deputy observed ...

