GRAWA President’s Message: Reflections on a year in the GRAWA presidency

As my term as GRAWA’s president nears its end, I am saddened to say that this will be my last column in The Daily Record. While the finish line is fast approaching, the ending is bittersweet as I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure as the president of such a wonderful organization. I am delighted that our most recent event, GRAWA’s 35th Anniversary Gala, was such a huge success. I have received wonderful feedback from several of you that were in attendance.

It was a perfect evening to catch up with fellow members/colleagues, meet new members, and to dance the night away with some truly exceptional people. For those of you who missed it, Judge Karen Morris entertained us all with a rap song dedicated to GRAWA, while the past presidents provided the chorus. It was an evening filled of memorable moments that we will be able to reflect on and enjoy when we celebrate our next milestone anniversary year!

My position as GRAWA’s 35th president has been an amazing experience and I owe much of that to the fantastic board members that I had in my corner. From planning the gala, to various continuing legal education programs, to movie nights, to the continuation of our judicial evaluation process, to our various successful award nominations, to our upcoming role at the WBASNY Convention at the end of the month, my board went above and beyond and I could not be more thankful for each and every member. All of you have contributed to my success as president and to furthering GRAWA’s mission on behalf of all its membership.

I would also like to thank my work family at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP for all of their encouragement and support. The firm supported me 110 percent every step of the way and backed me whenever there was a GRAWA event or program that I was invited to or requested to attend. For their continued support, I am extremely grateful. Last, but not certainly not least, I am forever indebted to my family and my husband who not only put up with my crazy litigator schedule, but were also very understanding and supportive of my commitment to GRAWA. They have always stood in my corner and have been my biggest cheerleaders throughout my tenure as president, and throughout my life in general.

In closing, I want to wish my successor, Katherine Courtney, all the best as she soon transitions into the role as GRAWA’s 36th president. I know that Katie will do a great job and may she continue to shine bright like a diamond, as all of GRAWA’s past presidents have done during their respective tenures.

Jodie Ryan is of counsel in the Rochester office of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP, and president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys.