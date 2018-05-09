Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Kink community’ angry at New York attorney general comments

‘Kink community’ angry at New York attorney general comments

By: The Associated Press David Crary May 9, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Many members of what's widely known as the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity." Aficionados of kinky sex noted that Schneiderman's accusers insisted they had given no consent — which ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo