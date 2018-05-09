Don't Miss
Home / Law / New York’s top cop takes office after trailblazing legal career

New York’s top cop takes office after trailblazing legal career

By: Bloomberg BOB VAN VORIS, CHRISTIE SMYTHE and PATRICIA HURTADO May 9, 2018 0

Barbara Underwood's career has been one of firsts: She was first in her law school class and the first woman to serve as U.S. solicitor general, and she is now the first woman to be New York's attorney general. Underwood, the state's solicitor general, takes over as acting New York attorney general replacing Eric Schneiderman, who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo