Rap icon Dr. Dre loses trademark battle to gynecologist

Rap icon Dr. Dre loses trademark battle to gynecologist

By: The Washington Post ALLYSON CHIU May 9, 2018 0

Dr. Dre. Dr. Drai. While the names look similar and are pronounced the same way (long "a"), they belong to two very different people. The first "doctor" is known for the rap album "The Chronic." The other is on the cover of books such as "20 Things You May Not Know About the Vagina." Dr. Dre is ...

