Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Commodity Exchange Act: Choi v. Tower Research Capital LLC

Second Circuit – Commodity Exchange Act: Choi v. Tower Research Capital LLC

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Commodity Exchange Act Domestic transaction – Nigh market trades – United States trading platform Choi v. Tower Research Capital LLC 17-648 Judges Walker, Pooler, and Lohier Background: The plaintiffs transacted on the “night market” of Korea Exchange future contracts. On the KRX night markets, traders enter orders in Korea when the KRX ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo