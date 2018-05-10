Don't Miss
Home / Law / A Trump judicial nominee apologizes for controversial articles mocking multiculturalism

A Trump judicial nominee apologizes for controversial articles mocking multiculturalism

By: The Washington Post Meagan Flynn May 10, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's nominee for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit apologized during his confirmation hearing Wednesday. At issue: a slate of articles disparaging multiculturalism that he wrote more than 20 years ago as a Stanford University student. Ryan W. Bounds, a conservative federal prosecutor in Oregon, faced ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo