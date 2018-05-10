Don't Miss
Convicted killer gets hearing on new evidence

Appeals court previously affirmed verdict

By: Bennett Loudon May 10, 2018 0

An appeals court has ordered a hearing on potential new evidence in a murder case. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, overturned a Monroe County Court Judge who refused refusing to grant the hearing to Gregory Borcyk, 54. On Oct. 26, 2002, the naked body of Maria Ortiz was found near the side of ...

