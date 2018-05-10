Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Toykeya Hill v Norma Colbert, 186 Hollenbeck St – Richard Goldberg 2—MW & AE LLC v Allie Forest, 169 Herald St – William M Higgins 3—Faye Luong v Allison Turner, 2 Parker Place – William M Higgins 4—Roxie Smith v Bonnie Szkapi & Angela Rodriguez, 233 Ave D – William M Higgins 5—Robert Bauman ...

