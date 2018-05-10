Deeds filed April 27, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 27, 2018 91   Brighton MASSIE, CATHERINE S et al to ROE, JENNIFER  et al Property Address: 15 CREEKDALE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12017  Page: 422 Tax Account: 138.09-1-35 Full Sale Price: $615,000 SIMSON, JOSHUA  to SWEENEY, ELIZABETH M et ano Property Address: 7 HOLLYVALE DR, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12017  Page: 577 Tax Account: 137.18-1-41 Full Sale Price: $184,000 PENSCO TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO THEODORE J ...

