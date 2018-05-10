Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Darnley v. Randazzo, et al.

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Darnley v. Randazzo, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Left-turning lane – Distance greater than required for safe left turn Darnley v. Randazzo, et al. CA 17-01662 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action for damages resulting from an automobile accident. The accident occurred when the defendant entered a center turning lane ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo