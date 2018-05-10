Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Plea colloquy: People v. Daniels

Fourth Department – Plea colloquy: People v. Daniels

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea colloquy Voluntary – Doubt of defendant’s guilt People v. Daniels KA 16-01377 Appealed from Jefferson County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. During the defendant’s plea colloquy, he admitted to possessing cocaine to sell, but he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo