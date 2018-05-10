Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 27, 2018

May 10, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   HARRIS-MILLR, KIERRA , ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: VALLEY BROOK 420 ESTALL LLC Attorney: BURGESS & MIRAGLIA Amount: $1,599.55 HAUF, COURTNEY L 247 BARTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 HEINSLER, TIMOTHY 43 ARMSTRONG ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY ...

