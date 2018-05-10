Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 28, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   CREGO, HELEN F 145 QUESADA DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: WICKMAN, C SCOTT Attorney: PHETERSON SPATORICO LLC Amount: $30,000.00 FACTEAU, MARGARET M 226 SHERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606-1704 Favor: ALLY FINANCIAL INC Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS ...

