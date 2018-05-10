Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 27, 2018

Mortgages filed April 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 27, 2018 109   Brighton BUSCH, AUSTIN M & BUSCH, JOY Property Address: 231 VILLAGE LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3040 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Amount: $40,000.00 ADIUTORI, ANTHONY J & ADIUTORI, CHERYL M Property Address: 244 GROSVENOR RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3343 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $250,000.00 Brockport GILLETTE, TONI MARIE Property Address: 106 LAURA LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9405 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 MERCER, SHIRLEY M Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo