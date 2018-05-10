Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for April 28, 2018

May 10, 2018

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   LESLIE, EVA H Appoints: ARENA, SHARON L MILLER, MARK J Appoints: MILLER, MOLLY E MILLER, MOLLY E Appoints: MILLER, MARK J MTGLQ INVESTORS LP, Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC, PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST, Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANANGEMENT SERVICES ...

