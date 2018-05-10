Don't Miss
Home / Law / Republicans override Dem objections to confirm federal judge

Republicans override Dem objections to confirm federal judge

By: The Associated Press KEVIN FREKING May 10, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — The political battle over President Donald Trump's judicial nominees escalated on Thursday when the Senate took the rare step of confirming the nomination of a Wisconsin attorney to serve as a federal judge despite the objections of one of his home-state senators. The Senate voted along party lines to confirm Milwaukee attorney Michael Brennan ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo