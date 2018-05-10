Don't Miss
Texas suit could speed DACA’s path to Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO May 10, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Three judges have ordered the Trump administration to continue a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation. Now, a lawsuit filed last week in Texas seeks to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and may create a legal clash that could speed the issue's path ...

