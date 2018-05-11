Don't Miss
Home / News / Al Sigl golf tournament is June 11

Al Sigl golf tournament is June 11

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2018 0

The 49th annual Al Sigl Sports Classic Golf Tournament is set for June 11 at Midvale Country Club in Perinton. Rochester attorney, Justin Vigdor, the founding chairman of the board of the Al Sigl Center, will serve as this year’s honorary tournament chairman. For more information, or register, visit alsigl.org or call Amanda Satterwhite at (585) 442-4102, extension 8944. In ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo