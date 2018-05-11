Don't Miss
AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring Trump attorney, Cohen

By: The Associated Press May 11, 2018 0

NEW YORK — The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after overseeing a $50,000-per-month contract for President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to serve as a political consultant. In a memo to employees, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said the company made a "big mistake" in hiring Cohen as a political consultant. While everything the ...

