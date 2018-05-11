Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 14, 2018

May 11, 2018

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. May 14 636.0—Leonardo Valdez-Cruz v Anthony Annucci - Adam W Koch - Marcus J Mastracco 637.0—People Ex Rel Alex Nance v Dale Artus - Kathryn B Friedman - Eric T Schneiderman 638.0—People v Alexander Kates - Catherine H Josh - Nancy Gilligan 639.0—People v Alexander Kates - Catherine H Josh - Nancy Gilligan 640.0—People ...

