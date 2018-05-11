Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin adds two attorneys

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2018

Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin (ETKS) LLP has added two new associate attorneys — Yousef N. Taha and Paul A. Meabon. Taha received his law degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School where he served as managing editor of the Buffalo Public Interest Law Journal. He received his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University. Before joining ETKS, Taha was ...

