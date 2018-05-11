Don't Miss
Home / Law / In bid to reveal secret memo, GOP congressman plans to seek federal audit of Mueller probe

In bid to reveal secret memo, GOP congressman plans to seek federal audit of Mueller probe

By: The Washington Post Mike DeBonis May 11, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - A prominent House Republican plans to ask a federal financial watchdog to audit the office of special counsel Robert Mueller III, opening a new front of GOP attack on the secretive probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to President Donald Trump's campaign. The pending request - from Rep. Mark ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo