Don't Miss
Home / News / Officials put aside squabble in Schneiderman probe

Officials put aside squabble in Schneiderman probe

By: The Associated Press Colleen Long and Deepti Hajela May 11, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The governor and Manhattan district attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should investigate abuse allegations against former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. appeared at a news conference Thursday with Andrew Cuomo and the district attorney for Long Island to show support for the probe into Schneiderman. Schneiderman resigned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo