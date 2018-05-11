Don't Miss
Home / News / Report: 200-plus NY waterways hit by untreated sewage spills

Report: 200-plus NY waterways hit by untreated sewage spills

By: The Associated Press May 11, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report says more than 200 waterways across New York were impacted last year by billions of gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says in a report released Thursday that the health of New Yorkers and their environment suffers when untreated wastewater spills into rivers, streams and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo