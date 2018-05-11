Don't Miss
Home / Law / Text senders not liable for MVAs

Text senders not liable for MVAs

Fourth Department tackles novel question

By: Bennett Loudon May 11, 2018 0

New Yorkers do not have a duty to refrain from sending text messages to someone who might be driving, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has ruled. In a unanimous decision, the court affirmed a ruling issued April 17, 2017, by state Supreme Court Justice Emilio L. Colaiacovo, in Genesee County, who granted ...

