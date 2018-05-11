Don't Miss
Home / Law / US denies some immigrants accused of crimes a day in court

US denies some immigrants accused of crimes a day in court

By: The Associated Press ALANNA DURKIN RICHER May 11, 2018 0

BOSTON — Some immigrants living in the country illegally and accused of crimes sit in legal limbo, caught in a tug of a war between local prosecutors and federal immigration authorities who won't let them appear in court because they fear being denied the opportunity to deport them. Advocates for immigrants say the hardball tactics of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo