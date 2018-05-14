Don't Miss
Home / Law / Fourth Department attorneys get award for pro bono work

Fourth Department attorneys get award for pro bono work

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2018 0

Attorneys from the Fourth Department recognized for their pro bono work for tenants in Irondequoit Town Court was recognized by the New York State Bar Association’s 2018 President’s Pro Bono Service Award in the Government Office category. Front row, left to right: Erin Sanger Skinner, Kristin Warner, Gabriela Wolfe, Adam Oshrin, Kristin Dawson Henderson, and Lisa ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo