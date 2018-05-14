Don't Miss
Home / News / Buckle up’: As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing

Buckle up’: As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing

By: The Washington Post Ashley Parker, Philip Rucker, Tom Hamburger, Robert Costa and Matt Zapotosky May 14, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The grand jury witnesses arrive one by one at the windowless room in the federal courthouse on Constitution Avenue in downtown Washington. They are struck first by how commonplace the setting feels - more classroom than courtroom, two witnesses said. One of special counsel Robert Mueller III's prosecutors stands at a lectern. The jurors, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo