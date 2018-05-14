Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 15, 2018

May 14, 2018

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. May 15 661.0—Francisco Santos v Anthony Annucci - Adam W Koch - Julie M Sheridan 662.0—People v Brian Ashworth - Linda M Campbell - James P Maxwell 663.0—People v Muhammed Baqir - Nathaniel V Riley - James P Maxwell 664.0—People v Cardell Singletary Jr - Robert Tucker - Jeffrey L Taylor 665.0—People v Freddie ...

